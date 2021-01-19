School resumption: Katsina fix Jan 25th, gives condition for reopening

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Katsina State government, on Tuesday, fixed January 25 for reopening of primary and secondary (day) schools in the state.

This was also as it gives the condition that each of the schools must form and inaugurate a security committee to assess the security situation in such area before they are reopened.

The Commissioner of Education, Associate Professor Badamasi Charanchi announced the guidelines in a statement made available by his Permanent Secretary, Musa Abdu Dankama.

Dankama said, “The resumption of Primary and Day Secondary Schools is on 25th January 2021 and the resumption for each school activities is subject to the compulsory formation of school security committee which shall comprise of Parent Teachers Association (PTA) Chairman, School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) Chairman, Traditional Ruler of the School Community, Two Religious Organizations of the School Community, Representative of Divisional Police Officer, Department of State Security and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps of the local government where the school is located.

“The Security Committee of each School must be inaugurated before resumption date and hold security meeting regularly and assessment of the School security situation be made promptly.

“Suffice it to say that it is imperative and compulsory for each school management to ensure covid-19 protocols compliance by both staff and students,” he stated.

Recall that the state government had ordered the immediate closure of all its schools in the wake of abduction of over 300 students in Government Science Secondary School in the Kankara area of the state late last year.

Vanguard News Nigeria

