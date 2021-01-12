Rigasa protesters say they were misled

Kindly Share This Story:

…apologize to Uba Sani

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

As internal wrangling in the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kaduna Central continued, a group of youth who stage a protest against Senator Uba Sani in Rigasa area of Kaduna said that they were misled by promises of motorcycle gifts.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, the purported leaders of the protests claimed they were hired and regretted their action.

One of the youth leaders who simply gave his name as Musa narrated how they were asked to lead the protests with a promise of motorcycles and some money.

Declining to mention names of their sponsors, Musa insisted they were deceived with fake promises that have not been met and regretted participating in the protest.

The second leader, Ahmed confirmed Musa’s claims and also apologized to the Senator .

According to him, they had high hopes of getting motorcycles to work and earn for their livelihoods.

“We are jobless young men that are vulnerable and readily available for manipulation by politicians. We were hoping on the motorbikes so our lives would change but they are all fake promises.”

“The man should forgive us but leaders should also begin to focus on the welfare of restive young people who are jobless,” he said.

