Breaking News
Translate

Rigasa protesters say they were misled

On 6:44 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Senator Uba Sani urges Southern Kaduna leaders, govt to work for Peace
Malam Uba Sani

…apologize to Uba Sani

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

As internal wrangling in the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Kaduna Central continued, a group of youth who stage a protest against Senator Uba Sani in Rigasa area of Kaduna said that they were misled by promises of motorcycle gifts.

Speaking in an interview on Monday, the purported leaders of the protests claimed they were hired and regretted their action.

One of the youth leaders who simply gave his name as Musa narrated how they were asked to lead the protests with a promise of motorcycles and some money.

Declining to mention names of their sponsors, Musa insisted they were deceived with fake promises that have not been met and regretted participating in the protest.

READ ALSO: JUST IN: U.S. education secretary resigns over Capitol riot – Reports

The second leader, Ahmed confirmed Musa’s claims and also apologized to the Senator .

According to him, they had high hopes of getting motorcycles to work and earn for their livelihoods.

“We are jobless young men that are vulnerable and readily available for manipulation by politicians. We were hoping on the motorbikes so our lives would change but they are all fake promises.”

“The man should forgive us but leaders should also begin to focus on the welfare of restive young people who are jobless,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!