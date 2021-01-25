Police smash notorious bandit syndicate operating in Nigeria, Niger

Kindly Share This Story:

From Faith Maji, Katsina

In its efforts to fight armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, arms trafficking and other forms of crimes, the Katsina State Police Command has nabbed a notorious arms suppliers to bandits in the forest.

Parading the suspects before newsmen at the Police headquarters in Katsina, the State Commissioner of Police, Sanusi Buba said based on credible intelligence, the command has been following a lead, on one Lawan Zayyana,‘m’, aged 35yrs of Muduru village, Mani Local Government Area of Katsina state, a notorious bandit and arms and ammunition supplier to bandits in the forest.

“I am delighted to welcome you to the Police Command Headquarters, Katsina, to keep you abreast of recent achievements made by the Command in the fight against armed robbery, kidnapping, banditry, trafficking in arms and ammunition and other forms of crimes and criminality in the state.

“In the course of the investigation, the suspect was trailed and arrested alongside with his cohorts; namely: Haruna Yusuf, ‘m, aged 47yrs of Sawarya village, Kaita LGA of Katsina state, (2) Haruna Adamu, ‘m’, aged 35yrs and Auwal Abubakar, ‘m’, aged 28yrs both of Maduru village, Mani LGA of Katsina state”.

According to CP Sanusi Buba, consequently, Haruna Yusuf confessed to being the gang leader as he usually received the supply of arms and ammunition from Niger Republic and hands over to Lawan Zayyana, Haruna Adamu and Auwal Abubakar who will, in turn, take the supply to bandits in the forest.

“He confessed to having sold over ten thousand arms and ammunition to bandits in the forest. Furthermore, Haruna Adamu and Auwal Abubakar confessed to having severally trafficked these arms and ammunition to bandits at Gurbi and Dan-Magaji areas in Zamfara state. Two (2) General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMG), One (1) LAR rifle and one hundred and seventy-nine (179) Anti-Aircraft (AA) ammunition, the sum of three million, four hundred and thirteen thousand and five hundred (3,413,500) West African – CFA Franc were recovered in their possession”.

The Katsina State CP noted that the suspected bandits including two biological sons of Haruna Yusuf, the notorious arms dealer were arrested in his house.

“The list is as follows:

Ibrahim Salisu, ‘m, aged 20yrs of Sawarya village, Kaita LGA of Katsina state – Son to the arms dealer

Shuaibu Haruna, ‘m’, aged 18yrs of the same address also a son of the arms dealer

Murtala Haruna, ‘m’, aged 20yrs of the same address – nephew of the arms dealer

Ibrahim Dabo, ‘m’, aged 19yrs of Natsinta village, Kandamau, Maradi, Niger Republic

Sam-bo Muhammadu, ‘m’, aged 22yrs

Jibir Adamu, ‘m’, aged 20yrs

Sani Ibrahim, ‘m’, aged 20yrs

Yusufa Muhammadu, ‘m’, aged 28yrs

Abubakar Muhammadu, ‘m’, aged 26yrs

Abdullahi Dabo, ‘m’, aged 28yrs,

Murtala Ado, ‘m’, aged 20yrs

Sani Muhammad, ‘m’, aged 29yrs”

Others are Umar Bello, ‘m’, 28yrs old of Natsinta village, Kandamau, Maradi, Niger Republic, Basiru Usman, ‘m’, aged 18yrs of Tsanni village, Batagarawa LGA ( brother to arms supplier – Lawan Zayyana), Kamaradini Jafaru, ‘m’, aged 30yrs of Muduru village, Mani LGA of Katsina state.

Items recovered from the suspects include seven motorcycles comprising five (5) Kasea and two (2) Royal brands of motorcycles were recovered in their possession.

CP Sanusi added that investigation is ongoing while promising that his men, other security agencies with the collaboration of the State government will put an end to wanton crimes in the state.

