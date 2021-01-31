Peace Mass Transit reacts to Abomege accident

Kindly Share This Story:

By Idowu Bankole

The management of Peace Mass Transit, PMT, has reacted to a recent accident involving one of its minibuses on Thursday, on the Afikpo- Abakaliki highway where a few fatalities were recorded.

PMT condoles affected families and has made necessary provisions for those injured in the unfortunate incident, which details are yet to be made known owning to current investigation ongoing on the accident.

Recall that the Abomege accident was reported in the media on Thursday, with unverified reports claiming all passengers lost their lives in the sad incident.

But, the executive director of operations of PMT, David Okoroafor, in a statement made available to VANGUARD, regrets the few fatalities recorded in the unfortunate incident, saying PMT has immediately reached out to families and next of kind of those affected.

He said, “We have been made aware of a regrettable incident involving one of our minibuses Thursday, on the Afikpo- Abakaliki highway.”

“Since the unfortunate incident, we have rallied to ensure the wounded get prompt, adequate medicare. Regrettably, a few fatalities have also been reported.”

He noted that facts of what led the accident are still very sketchy, but PMT has reached out to families of those who suffered fatalities in the sad incident.

“We do not have all the facts yet but are cooperating with relevant agencies investigating the accident.”

“We have also been in contact with, and giving the needed support to families and next of kin of affected passengers.”

Okoroafor urged the public and press to respect the sensibilities of families involved by seeking facts before commenting on the matter.

“PMT is in mourning and would appreciate the public understanding of the present situation, and the need to publish only verified information, respect sensibilities of folks and families concerned.”

