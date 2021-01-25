PDP raises alarm over alleged plots by suspected thugs to set it’s Party Secretariat ablaze

Kindly Share This Story:

Allegation is not true — Nwebonyi

By Peter Okutu – Abakaliki

The Ebonyi State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Monday raised alarm over an alleged plot by some thugs, suspected to be loyal to the State Government to set the Party’s Secretariat ablaze.

“Last night, Onyekachi Nwebonyi led a motley crowd and made a concerted effort to burn down the State Secretariat of the PDP in Abakaliki. If not for the prompt response of some of our members, the building would have been razed down by this morning. They were resisted and repelled effectively.”

The Caretaker Committee Chairman of PDP, Elder Fred Udeogu stated this while speaking to newsmen in Abakaliki.

But in a quick reaction, Barr. Onyekachi Nwaebonyi denied the allegation of conniving with thugs to set Secretariat ablaze even as he stressed that he was still in-charge of PDP in the State.

“I want to answer this question by asking you a question. Who is that person that will burn down his own house? I’m the authentic chairman of PDP in Ebonyi state.

“And I’m in my office as I’m talking to you, I’m addressing you from my office. How can I set my own office ablaze? It is unthinkable that a man can set his own house ablaze? He should be the one I’m suspecting to be nursing such an idea. He cannot achieve that because I’m properly seated in my office. The security agencies are there to protect the office”

Continuing, Elder Udeogu said: “We had a ruling from a Federal High Court at Abuja last Thursday, and the ruling said that Onyekachi Nwaebonyi should seize from addressing or parading himself as a member of PDP or a shareholders in PDP. And that they should stay off from the party Secretariat. By Friday, I was able to ask our secretary to write to the security agencies in Ebonyi state and serve them the ruling.

“I know by this week, the security agencies will receive directives from their IGP and Director General of SSS. If they do anything that is outside the directives, that’s will be at their own risk.

“We are not deterred by whatever threats, they are making; threats that they will burn down the Secretariat of PDP. It is not reasonable. We know those who are planning it and we know their names. We know the people that slept behind the party Secretariat last night.

“We know that they are going there this morning. At the end of that ruling, we know that the law must be protected.

“We call on our esteemed Ebonyi Youths to disregard such calls and text messages because this is their Modus operandi to create a crisis and then the State Governor will turnaround to accuse the opposition parties of being cultists and members of IPOB.”

Reacting also, the Commissioner of Information and State Orientation, Barr. Uchenna Orji stated that Governor David Umahi has no time to respond to such allegations.

“I think the man has issues and that’s not the actual way to do politics. It’s not by blackmail. We cannot join issues with him. He is behaving like a sinking man. A party Secretariat that was built by the Governor when he was a party chairman, which gave him the credential as the best chairman then.

“The party office that seems to be the biggest in Africa. And so, we looking for more development in Ebonyi state. We are not distracted. We have no time to really exchange words with him” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria

