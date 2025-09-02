PDP dares Wike, Ortom, Fayose, others; No one can hold party to ransom

…says: Go form ‘faction of fools’ if you want

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has taken a hardline stance against former governors Nyesom Wike, Samuel Ortom, Ayo Fayose, Okezie Ikpeazu, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi after they issued a six-point ultimatum to the National Working Committee (NWC), declaring that the party will not be blackmailed or hijacked.

The clash came to a head in Abuja on Tuesday at the inauguration of the 2025 National Convention Organising Committee (Main Committee), where PDP National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum; Bauchi State Governor and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Bala Mohammed; Chairman of the Convention Committee and Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri; and former Senate President and Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees, Senator Adolphus Wabara, represented by former Kaduna Governor, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, openly confronted the threats to the party’s unity.

Wike, now Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, and his allies had demanded fresh congresses in Ebonyi and Anambra in line with court rulings, a new South East Zonal Congress, immediate conduct of Ekiti LGA congresses, respect for the South South Congress outcome upheld by the courts, an end to micro-zoning beyond the NEC’s approved formula, and retention of the National Chairmanship in the North Central. They warned that failure to comply would render the forthcoming convention invalid.

But Bala Mohammed was blunt in his response, warning that PDP governors would not allow the party to be dragged into self-destruction.

“We are not cowards. We are not afraid of anybody. But we cannot continue to keep quiet and allow people to take us to the slaughterhouse. That is their job. Our job is to make sure we don’t go to the slaughterhouse. We will not allow it. Accommodation does not mean stupidity. If anybody wants to form a faction of fools, we will allow him to go and do so,” he declared, sending a direct shot at Wike and his camp.

“We are working with the National Working Committee to ensure discipline is maintained. PDP is the only party that has remained consistent since 1999, and we will not allow anybody to take it for granted. Enough is enough,” he added.

National Chairman Umar Iliya Damagum reinforced the defiance, declaring that the party would not break under pressure.

“Today, I say with conviction that the PDP is not broken. The PDP is not defeated. The PDP is marching forward; stronger, more determined, and better prepared to reclaim the presidency of this great country and rebuild Nigeria from the mismanagement of the current ruling party,” Damagum thundered.

He went further, accusing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of backing internal saboteurs in order to destabilise the PDP.

“The ruling party has shown no regard for democracy. Their only interest lies in disenfranchising voters and stealing mandates. Just as our founding fathers once challenged the military, we too must rescue Nigeria’s democracy from undemocratic forces,” he charged.

Senator Ahmed Makarfi, representing Senator Wabara, appealed for restraint but also warned that the majority would not be held hostage by a few.

“The work of the convention planning committee is quite challenging. It is not about excluding anybody, but it is also not about denying the majority their right to prevail, because that is what democracy is about. A convention is not about 100 per cent agreement, but about the overwhelming majority. That is what must be reflected at the convention,” Makarfi said.

Convention Committee Chairman, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, vowed to deliver a free and fair convention, making it clear that no amount of pressure from within or outside the party would derail the process.

“I will not place our relationships above this party. I will deliver on my assignment. Nobody will be denied the chance to contest any position. Buy the forms, submit them, and test your popularity before the delegates. That is how democracy works,” he declared.

Taking aim at PDP members who frequently escalate issues to the press, Fintiri lashed out: “Let us not take all our matters to the media. It is becoming too embarrassing. If you are a party man, you settle issues within the party. We will not allow indiscipline and blackmail to derail this process.”

He assured members that his committee would deliver ‘the fairest and most credible convention ever’ and called on them to rise above selfish interests.

“The Secretariat is open, the work begins now, and I call on all members of the committee to sacrifice personal comfort to ensure that we deliver a transparent, successful convention that will send a clear message: PDP is alive, PDP is united, and PDP is ready to take power,” Fintiri said.

Party leaders made it clear they would no longer bend to threats. While Wike and his allies may have set demands, the PDP leadership insisted the party’s future will be guided by discipline, majority will, and readiness to return to power.