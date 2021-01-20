PDP chieftain dies at 81 in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emma Una – Calabar

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, chieftain in Cross River State, Chief Linus Okom passed away on Tuesday.

Chief Okom, also known as Ada Bekwara died in his house in Calabar, the Cross River State capital after a brief illness.

He was eighty-one years old. He was born in 1940 and enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force and on retirement joined politics in the second republic and was appointed Commissioner for Agriculture in 1983.

He was the Chairman of All Peoples Party, APP, in 1998 and cross over to the PDP in 2000 where he became the PDP Caucus Leader for Northern Senatorial district of the state.

Confirming his death, Mr Edward Ajang the member representing Bekwara State Constituency in the House of Assembly said the demise of Chief Okom is a great loss to the state and country at large.

“He was a philanthropist and hardly anyone who went to him for help left sad, no matter the situation

“An iroko has fallen and it will be difficult to fill the vacuum his demise has created in a long time to come.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

