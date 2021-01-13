Osun warns public against consuming ‘bad ponmo’

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

Osun state Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Security, Adedayo Adewole has warned the public to be wary of bad cow skin popularly known as ‘ponmo’ in circulation.

This is as the Commissioner also urged Ponmo Dealers’ Association in the state to join forces with the Ministry of Agriculture to prevent importation of bad ‘Ponmo’ into the state, especially the ones soaked with formaline disinfectants.

A statement issued by the Ministry’s Information Officer, Segilola Babalola, stated that Adedayo gave the charge during stakeholders meeting with Ponmo Dealers’ Association organised by the Department of Veterinary Services, Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security in Osogbo.

Adewole, who was represented by the Coordinating Director in the ministry, Mrs Adegbemisola Fayoyin warned that there are some ponmo available for sale in some market in the state which are of questionable source and obviously not fit for human consumption.

“Some of the ponmo have even spoiled during processing and were not supposed to be consumed yet some unscrupulous elements smuggled it to some markets in the state.

“We believe there are some intruders in the business that are fond of importing these bad Ponmo into the state which has to be stopped”, she said.

Earlier in her address, the Director of Veterinary Services, Dr, (Mrs) Abosede Olatokun stated that the government would carefully inspect ponmo dealers in the state through the association, rather than dealing with individuals.

She then admonished members of the association to collaborate with government in order to keep the state safe from harmful ponmo.

Vanguard News Nigeria

