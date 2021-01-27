Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara

The protagonist of Biafra Independence Movement, BIM, and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has cautioned loyalists of all organizations to suspend every meeting, until normalcy returns to the affected area.

Similarly, Chief Uwazuruike also ordered members of BIM-MASSOB to respect Imo State Government’s dusk to dawn curfew slammed in the affected local council areas.

His words: “Following the ugly development in Orlu area of Imo State, BIM-MASSOB members are advised to suspend all meetings until normalcy returns, as well as respect Imo State Government’s dusk to dawn curfew imposed on the affected local government areas of the state.”

The directive, which was part of a press statement signed by Uwazuruike’s Personal Assistant on Media, Mazi Chris Mocha, equally advised BIM-MASSOB members to vacate the secretariat of the organization, which was recently destroyed by persons in military uniform.

“Following the crisis, which erupted in Umutanze, between IPOB’s Eastern Security Network, ESN, and soldiers, BIM-MASSOB members are advised to immediately vacate the Secretariat of the organization, which was burnt by the joint team of solders and policemen, so that they will not be treated as suspects”, Uwazuruike said.

The BIM-MASSOB boss reasoned that although he remained positive that “the Nigerian Army and policemen know the real suspects”, he was however, studying the motive behind the latest disturbances in the state.

His words: “I am very positive that the Nigerian Army and Police know the masterminds of the disturbance, but I am however, studying the motive behind the disturbances in the state.

“For emphasis, I am by this statement, directing all our members in the troubled council areas of the state, to strictly observe and comply with the dusk to dawn curfew imposed by the Imo State Government, to avoid being caught in the cross fire of the rampaging soldiers and policemen, whose men were allegedly killed by IPOB’s Eastern Security Network, ESN led by Nnamdi Kanu.”

