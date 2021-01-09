Olamma Cares Foundation signs agreement with UK’s Digital Access

Kindly Share This Story:

Olamma Cares Foundation last weekend signed an agreement with UK’s Digital Access programme in order to provide mental health support to an individual in Nigeria.

The Executive Director of the Foundation, Chioma Nwosu said the organisation has recently signed an agreement with the United Kingdom’s Digital Access Programme, an Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Organisation (FCDO) led initiative in partnership with (The Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport ( DCMS) to provide support for individuals at-risk in underserved communities in Nigeria.

According to her, Mental health care is a fundamental human right, which every individual no matter the status should be able to access.

She stated that access to mental health care and support in Nigeria is abysmally low, which is further compounded by the stigma, poverty, lack of education and COVID-19 pandemic, affecting the 40% of Nigerians below the poverty line.

“The project partnership tagged Telemedicine and Mental Health Support for digitally underserved persons in Nigeria during the COVID-19 will foster digital inclusion by promoting effective, sustainable and viable community based mental health care by leveraging creative solutions to provide telemedicine to digitally underserved communities in Nigeria, and help to improve the capacity of medical facilities to build pandemic resilience,” Nwosu said.

Olamma Cares Foundation is a non-governmental organization in Nigeria that provides support for individuals living with mental health conditions through various awareness and intervention programmes.

