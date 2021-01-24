NMMP: EEDC commences free mass metering to customers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

In accordance with the National Mass Metering Programme, NMMP, an initiative of the Federal Government of Nigeria designed to ensure speedy deployment of meters to electricity customers, as a conscious way of closing the identified metering gap in the sector, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, has commenced mass meter roll-out to its customers.

This development was made known in Enugu on weekend by the Head, Corporate Communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh.

He assured that the meters will get to the customers free, as they will not be required to make any upfront payment to be metered.

“The mass metering programme comes at no cost to our customers, and we kicked off last week Thursday, using select feeders under our Ogui and Abakpa Districts as a pilot”

Also read:

Already, the pre-installation survey has begun at these pilot locations, and meters are being installed simultaneously.

Customers are requested to cooperate with EEDC as the modalities for deployment will be according to feeders and distribution substations. Information on this will be made available to customers as the exercise progresses.

Ezeh advised customers against falling victim to some elements that might want to extort them of their hard-earned money in the process, assuring them that the meter is free and that with time it will get to everyone.

It is expected that by the end of 2021, a substantial number of electricity customers within the EEDC network would have been metered.

The NMMP programme will go a long way in reducing the high ATC&C losses, enhance EEDC’s revenue, eliminate issues bothering on estimated billing and also enable customers to manage their energy consumption.

EEDC reaffirms its commitment to metering its customers and ensuring that the NMMP which will help close the metering gap and gradually put an end to issues around estimated billing succeeds.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: