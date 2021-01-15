Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay releases her nude picture

On 10:30 pmIn Entertainmentby
Kindly Share This Story:

seyi shay

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay blew the internet away when she posted a nude picture of herself on the bed with some lewd comments

“Good sex, no stress, one boo, no EX, small circles and big cheques,” she writes.

Also read: Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage, others perform on stage with Cardi B

Some said her account may have been hacked but the post appeared on both her Twitter and Instagram

Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, professionally known as Seyi Shay, is a Nigerian-based singer, songwriter and actress. She wrote and produced three songs for the soundtrack to Konami’s video game Crime Life: Gang Wars.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!