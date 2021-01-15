Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay releases her nude picture

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ayo Onikoyi

Nigerian singer, Seyi Shay blew the internet away when she posted a nude picture of herself on the bed with some lewd comments

“Good sex, no stress, one boo, no EX, small circles and big cheques,” she writes.

Some said her account may have been hacked but the post appeared on both her Twitter and Instagram

Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua, professionally known as Seyi Shay, is a Nigerian-based singer, songwriter and actress. She wrote and produced three songs for the soundtrack to Konami’s video game Crime Life: Gang Wars.

