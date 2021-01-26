Mikano unveils flagship Geely models

Kindly Share This Story:

By Theodore Opara

It was an unveiling several notches higher than the usual when Mikano International Limited, exclusive partner of Geely Automotive in Nigeria, hosted dignitaries at the launching/unveiling of Geely flagship models— EMGRAND 7 & X7-SPORT.

The day was January 21, and place was ZORYA Place, Victoria Island Lagos.

“It took us 10 years to make up our mind on which company to bring into Nigeria so we can be sure to deliver the best to our esteemed customers,” said Chairman and CEO of Mikano International Limited, Mr. Mofid Karameh.

Mr. Kamal Karameh, GM of Operations in Mikano, announced that Mikano officially signed the partnership with GEELY in 2019.

On the global strength of Geely Auto, Karameh said: “Geely is one of the world’s top automakers.

“They are the owners of Volvo Car Group, and the biggest shareholder of Daimler AG (group to which Mercedes Benz belongs). Its sales exceeded 2.1 million cars, placing it among the world’s top car manufacturers.

“With more than $14 billion investment over the last 10 years in R&D and plans to further invest for the next five years, its commitment to provide the highest level of modern technologies in its industry has seen Geely recorded notable growth indexes:

“100% of Volvo Car Group, 9.69% of Daimler AG(becoming the largest shareholder), 100% of London Taxis, 100% American Flying Car Company (Terrafugia), 100% Lynk & Co (the Prestigious Brand from Geely) and 51% of Lotus, 49.9% of Proton.”

He added that Geely Holding Group has been ranked on Fortune Global 500 top companies for the ninth consecutive year.

Karameh further elaborated that the MIKANO-GEELY partnership has brought the Geely global stamp of excellence and the Mikano time-tested power and service and availability into cars, specifically engineered and assembled here in Nigeria for the Nigerian market.

Otunba Adebayo

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, in his speech, commended Mikano on its passion for investment in Nigeria, while encouraging more investors to emulate Mikano.

On his part, Geely Auto General Manager for Africa Market, Shubin Liu, in his virtual speech, commended the legacy of Mikano International Limited and expressed his confidence in the positive outcome of their partnership with Geely for Nigeria automobile market.

Also in a short speech, Mikano Sales Manager for Geely, Mr. Ralph Haidar disclosed that the Geely flagship models EMGRAND 7 and X7 SPORT all come with a comprehensive three-year free insurance, three-year free servicing and five-year warranty.

Further elaborating on the USPs of the Geely brands, Haidar disclosed the high technology endowment of the Geely brand as well as its well-engineered functionality, using influences from Volvo and other acquired auto companies.

Roll Call

Other dignitaries at the event were Director-General, NACCIMA, Ambassador Ayoola Olukanni; Managing Director, Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASAA, Prince Adedamola Docemo.

Others were Director-General, Manufacturer Association of Nigeria, MAN, represented by Mr. Joseph Emoleke; former Inspector General Of Police, Mr. Mohammed Abubakar; international supermodel, Naomi Campbell; Chief Medical Director, UCH, Professor Jesse Otegbayo; music stars and influencers such as Davido, Cubana High Priest, and businessman, Ned Nwoko.

Anchored by comedians Okey Bakassi and Basket Mouth, the highlight of the COVID-19-compliant event were the unveiling of the GEELY X7 SPORT and the EMGRAND7.

The price announcement put X7 Sport at N13,400,000 starting price, while Emgrand7 is N8,700,00 starting price.

