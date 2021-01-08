LASG donates food items to NAPTIP, NDLEA

Kindly Share This Story:

By Evelyn Usman

The Lagos State Government has donated food items and other consumables to the Lagos Zonal Command of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons NAPTIP and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency NDLEA, to complement the agencies efforts at caring for victims of human trafficking and drug abuse and offenders in their custody.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Relations, Engr. Tayo Martins, explained while presenting the items in Alausa, Ikeja, that the gesture was part of the state government’s response to the need of the Federal Parastatals, as indicated in a report presented by the Director, Inter-Governmental Relations Mr Bankole Adetola.

Martins who was represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Dr Jimoh Yusuph, stated that the report was put forward by Adetola, after a statewide familiarization visit by the Ministry in March 2020, to Federal Parastatals operating in the State.

He said ” Lagos State under the administration of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu is committed to ensuring the safety of all who live in Lagos. Therefore, its support to Federal Parastatals operating in the State is to facilitate and ensure a robust and result oriented operations”.

Receiving the donation, the Zonal Commander, NAPTIP Lagos Command, Aganran Alao, expressed gratitude to Governor Sanwo-Olu and Engr. Tayo Bamgbose, for the donation which he said was timely support to NAPTIP.

Describing Governor Sanwo-Olu as a leader who responds to the plight of the Lagosians, as indeed a state of excellence in governance, Mr Aganran assured that “the donations will be used judiciously to the benefits of the victims of human trafficking in the Command’s Shelter. NAPTIP Lagos Command looks forward to a stronger working relationship with the State Government as a whole and the Ministry of Special Duties in particular”.

