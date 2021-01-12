Labour suspends 2-weeks planned industrial action against CAC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

The Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees AUPCTRE has suspended for two weeks its planned industrial action over the alleged maladministration in Corporate Affairs Commission, CAC.

The management of CAC was accused of stopping salaries of workers even before queries were issued, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union among other issues accused CAC management of unilaterally restricting staff vacancies against the recommendations of the committee on the commission’s organogram, and particularly expressed disgust at what it called “unjustified barring of certain categories of staff from writing promotion examination”.

It also accused management of stopping all staff loans, hasty, draconian, and unilateral decision making leadership style, and denial of 2019 promotion arrears to deserving workers.

The suspension followed intervention by the permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Sani Gwarzo after meeting behind-closed-doors for about nine hours with AUPCTRE led by Comrade Benjamin Anthony.

The strike which was expected to commence on January 11, was suspended for 14 days to give time to the management of CAC to address all the contentious issues.

Gwarzo directed the Registrar General CAC to maintain the status quo and reverse all actions initiated against the CAC branch Union executive by the management

After the meeting, AUPCTRE issued a statement announcing shifting the proposed industrial action to the next 14 days within which all contentious issues should have been resolved.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: