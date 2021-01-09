Kano now running a realistic budget — Commissioner

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello – Kano

Kano State Commissioner of Planning and Budget, Nura Muhammad Dankadai has said the state is now running a realistic budget where it made budgetary provision based on what it can achieve.

Dankadai stated this while briefing newsmen in the state on the 2021 fiscal year budget breakdown.

This he said was responsible for why the state downsized it 2021 budget.

Recall that the State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had approved N177.9 billion budget for 2021 fiscal year which was less when compared to the 219 billion and 206 billion in year 2019 and 2020 budgets respectively.

According to him, “the budget is year in and year out digital and we are now approaching a realistic budgetary provision.

“We realized it is necessary to look at all areas that we are collecting money, shooting our budget size and at the end of the day the performance is low.

“Like the Community Based projects where we earmarked N760million before it was N4.8billion in 2019 and 2020 budgets. After earmarking N4.8 billion in 2019 and 2020, no single Kobo was remitted, so we need to be realistic.

“This is Kano State, Nigeria, we know what we are getting and know what we will get. So let’s just make our provision according to what we expect and what we can exhibit and that was why we slashed that project,” Dankadai said.

The Commissioner while giving the breakdown, said the education sector got the lion share of N45.6 billion out of which N1 billion was earmarked for construction of 1,000 classrooms, N1.6 billion earmarked for free education programme and N2 billion earmarked for school feeding programme among other interventions to be made in the critical sector which is accorded top priority by the administration.

He said the sum of N16.4 billion was allocated for the health sector out of which over N1 billion each is to be expended on procurement of medical equipment to hospitals, equipping and furnishing works of the ongoing construction of cancer center situated at the Muhammadu Buhari general hospital area of the state as well as LGAs support to Primary Healthcare.

On the areas of water supply and security, the Commissioner said the sum of over N9 billion each has been earmarked to provide portable water supply aimed at addressing water shortage and ensure adequate security, law and order in the state respectively.

