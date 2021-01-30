Breaking News
JUST IN: Benue NUJ Chairman, Asher, is dead

Benue COVID-19 Action Committee repatriates 58 suspected trafficked personsThe Chairman, Benue State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Mrs Victoria Asher, is dead.

The Secretary of the Council, Mr Moses Akarhan, disclosed this in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Makurdi.

According to the secretary, the Chairman died about 8:00 a.m. on Saturday at the Federal Medical Centre Makurdi, following a Cesarean Section.

“Council will give notice for an emergency Congress to that effect in due course,” he said.

NAN reports that Asher is the second Benue NUJ Chairman to have died in office in the last two years.

Asher’s predecessor, David Ukuma, also died in office on August 25, 2018, after serving for less than six months. (NAN)

