January 18 schools’ resumption date stands,says Minister

The minister, in a statement Thursday, through his ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Bem Goong,said the decision to maintain the resumption date was the aftermath of “extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including state governors, commissioners of education, proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students”,respectively.

MINISTER of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has said the January 18,2021 schools’ resumption date remains sacrosanct.

The statement read in full:”Sequel to the hint given during the press briefing on 12 January 2021 for the review of the proposed resumption date of 18th January 2021, the Federal Ministry of Education has undertaken a comprehensive appraisal of the situation.

“After extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including State Governors, Commissioners of Education, Proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students, the consensus of opinion is that the resumption date of 18th January should remain, while parents and respective institutions must ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols including:-

(i) Compulsory wearing of Facemasks by all students, teachers and workers in all schools

(ii) Temperature checks and hand washing facilities at strategic locations in all schools

(iii) Ensuring constant supply of water and sanitizers

(iv) Enforcement of maintenance of social distancing and suspension of large gatherings such as assembly and visiting days.

(v) Avoiding overcrowding, including limitations in class sizes and hostel occupancy

(vi) Availability of functional health clinics with facilities for isolation and transportation of suspected cases to medical facilities

(vii) Adherence to all other non-pharmaceutical protocols, restrictions and containment measures as may be prescribed/ approved by the PTF from time to time.

“These measures which are to ensure safe reopening of schools for academic activities will be subject to constant review as we urge teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance.”