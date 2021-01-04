IYC President tasks Ijaw youths on unity

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The President of Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Worldwide, Peter Igbifa, has urged Ijaw youths to be united and have a common goal for the development of the Ijaw nation, as a house that war against itself cannot stand.

Igbifa, who stated this in his New Year message to Ijaw youths, said Ijaw youths must break free from the political divide and in unity face squarely the collective challenge of marginalization, and militarization of the region.

He said: “It is my esteemed pleasure to welcome you all, my great Izon Nation into the New year filled with new challenges and opportunities. Together we can change the narratives and improve upon the fearlessness and firm believe in pursuance of our collective resource control agenda.

“However we must be strong together and have a common goal for the improvement of the Ijaw nation. It is high time we cut the chase and focus on our collective struggle of justice and clamour for resource control; a struggle that would be beneficial to every one of us and the entire Niger Delta region.

“As the mainstay of Nigeria’s economy, we must break free from the political divide and in unity face squarely our collective challenge of marginalization, constant degradation of our environment, prevalent oppressions; blackmailing and militarization of our region.

“To our political class, we urge you to awake from your slumber, you are not liked by your counterparts. They are only interested in what they can gain from our lands.

“They have succeeded in truncating the bond of unity enjoyed by us. Over the years, there has been so much fighting among us, disloyalty to the Ijaw cause and backstabbing in the Niger Delta particularly in the NDDC, PAP and Niger Delta Ministry.

“A house that war against itself will not stand, thereby becoming a tool of mockery in the eyes of the public. Rightly put by our forefathers “the dead cannot kill the dead”.

Unfortunately, there has been the epileptic state of our region for more than three decades. However, posterity shall judge.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

