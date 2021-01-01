It’s un-Islamic to destroy life, property — NAHCON boss

Kindly Share This Story:

***As MAN holds 35th Triennial conference

By Haroon Ishola Balogun

Chairman/CEO, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, Alhaji Zhikrullah Hassan has warned Muslim youths to eschew any form of violence, while exercising their right of protest, adding that any demonstration or protest that leads to the destruction of life and property is un-Islamic.

Alhaji Hassan added that it is the responsibility of Muslims to stand up for justice, equity and fairness in the face of tyranny to avoid anarchy and disorder in the society.

NAHCON boss gave the warning while delivering a lecture at the 35th Triennial National Conference of Muslim Association of Nigeria, MAN, held at its headquaters, Surulere, Lagos recently.

Speaking on the topic: ‘Protest, Demonstration & Civil Disobedience in the light of Islam’, Alhaji Hassan said Muslims cannot afford to stand aloof when there is injustice and oppression in the land, they are expected to be the conscience of the society, but they should not participate in destruction of life and properties.

“The Quran expect Muslims to lead others in doing good, enforcement of righteousness and repulsion of evil. That is why Almighty Allah says in Q3Vs104 ‘let there arise among you a group of people inviting to all that is good enjoying what is right and forbidding what is wrong’ it is on the basis of this verse that Allah (SWT) described the Muslim as the best of mankind,” he stated.

The NAHCON boss noted that attempt by any person to be tongue-tie when there is injustice in the society would also make one to be culpable and guilty.

According to him, the Muslims were enjoined by Allah (S.W.T) to fear fitnah because it is not only those who are wrong that will face the consequence, those who choose to be silent will also be subdued, adding that the best Jihad in the sight of Allah (in hadiths of Prophet Muhammad, s.a.w) is to enjoin an oppressive ruler to do justice, he said.

He noted that when there is hunger, there will be anger and where there is anger there will be protest but Muslim must be very weary of protest and demonstration.

Also, the National President, Muslim Association of Nigeria, MAN, Alhaji Tajudeen Ojikuti, said the end result of the EndSars protest was not indeed palatable to the extent that government properties which belong to all Nigerians were destroyed including properties owned by innocent Nigerian citizen were destroyed.

“The government should look for a common forum where they can interact with the youths, so that they can ventilate their feelings. We must create such forum because this is the only way to reduce tension when people see what is wrong or perceived to be wrong.”

A Board member, Alhaji Folohusho Olaleye, urged parents to mentor their children on anger management, adding that Nigeria parents must recognize that they have a role in mentoring by creating room for youths to ventilate their feelings.”

He advised the youth to be patient, the EndSars protest has shown us that going out to the street may not necessarily solve the problem but aggravate what we have as tensions in the society and create further problems.

Vanguard News Nigeria

