Islamic perspectives on organ donation: Medical expert speaks on procedures, benefits, others

Ishola Balogun

Nigerian Muslims have been encouraged to show interest and participate actively in organ donation to the needy, just as the gesture is recognized by Islam as an act of charity.

Similarly, when participating in the process, the faithful, including medical experts and donors, have been encouraged to be mindful of their intentions and adhere to Islamic principles in order to earn the full reward in both this life and the hereafter.

Dr Muhammed-Isa Abdul Mujeeb Tosin, made the call while delivering a lecture titled: “Navigating the Complexities of Organ Donation And Harvesting: Legal, Ethical and Islamic Perspectives, at The Companion (Association of Muslim men in business and the professions) Lagos District 2025 Midterm Conference Public Lecture, on Saturday.

Speaking on the Islamic principles relating to the process, the Medical practitioner stated that, Islam gives credence to life and body, that the human body is a trust, and as such, it’s expected to be accorded respect in life and death. He affirmed that Islam allows organ donation, as it encourages seeking legal cure; recognizes the principle of necessity, which accommodates “daurura” – a ruling which allows exceptions to general rules, especially when human life is at stake.

The Physician stressed the intention behind the action, asserting that organ donation motivated by altruism and the saving of lives aligns with Islamic values of charity and compassion.

While noting that the most donated organs include kidneys and lungs, among others, Dr. AbdulMujeeb Tosin stated that the Islamic rulings on the act provide that the donation must not cause harm to the donor and the process must be with the valid consent, i.e., permission from the donor or their family.

Besides, the Medical Director and Chief Executive Officer of “Our Friend Hospital”, warned that organ donation should not be for profit-making, just as Islam prohibits organ trading or being done for financial incentives. He added that Islam rules that there should be medical necessity – a clear need for organ transplantation with no alternatives.

The Convener, “Our Friend Health Foundation,” listed the benefits of organ donation, which include saving a life; restoring health; giving emotional reward to the donor, and positively impacting society.

Ultimately, Dr AbdulMujeeb Tosin encouraged Muslims to be positively disposed to ethical organ donation, as it is considered under the Islamic rulings as an act that save life; an act of charity and a charity gesture which rewards the donor is everlasting – described in Islam as “Sadaqah Jariyah”. The Chairman of the Conference Public Lecture, Barrister Hassan Taiwo Fajimite, in his welcome address, noted that as Science continues to break new grounds, human beings are faced with serious questions – “not just about what can be done, but what should be done properly with the fear of Allah”.

While responding to journalists during an interview, Fajimite, who is the Managing Partner of Inukan Chambers, cautioned that both the donor and medical practitioners should follow legal procedure while giving consent for donation and harvesting, so as to avoid being caught by the hands of the Laws.

He recalled the saga of a former Senator in Nigeria, describing it as a tragic story of a father trying to save his daughter, but taking the wrong route, adding that the event reminded the world that when ethics are ignored, compassion can turn criminal.

Barrister Fajimite commended Lagos State House of Assembly over the recent passing of the Bill on Human Organ Harvesting and Tissue Transplantation into Law, noting that it was a response to the new realities, affirming that the gesture, alongside the National Health Act 2014, is a bold step.

The senior Lawyer said: “We are beginning to see clearer structures that protect both donours and patients”, adding that for Muslims, “the law is only part of the picture – our compass must also be the Quran and Sunnah”.

The Lagos District Amir of The Companion, Alhaji Abdul Kabir Olayiwola Baruwa in his welcome address, said that the theme of the public lecture – “Advances in Medical Sciences: Ethical Considerations” with the topic, is in furtherance of the 3rd pillar of the group’s core mandate of Education Advancement.

He said: “We are all living in times that are evolving and rapidly advancing with scientific breakthroughs, medical research and innovations, deployment of cutting-edge technologies with disruptive capabilities, Bio and Nano technological development that have expanded human knowledge and horizons.

“The cumulative effects of these technological and medical advances have changed not only our perception but our collective realities on how we interact and embrace the use of these technologies.

“As Muslims, it is imperative to evaluate the appropriateness of the deployment of these technologies and interrogate their ethical considerations using Islamic lens and standards”.

Alhaji Baruwa reiterated that the choice of the conference topic was largely predicated on the need to shed light on this development, adding that it is worrisome that there have been reported cases of organ harvesting and sales, especially among the youth demographic.

He lamented that the development has reached an alarming scale that requires urgent intervention from policymakers, while the various law-making bodies should come up with stringent measures to counter this pervasive threat to the health and well-being of our young people.

“A country with unregulated and loose standards for organ donation, transplant and procurement is a recipe for a health disaster with devastating consequences for future generations. Organ harvesting, especially when done illegally or without consent, is one of the most disturbing human rights issues of our time” Alhaji Baruwa warned.

He emphasized that multidimensional poverty in Nigeria is a systemic challenge that requires coordinated and sustained efforts across all sectors and levels of government.

Baruwa specified: “Tackling it is not just a humanitarian imperative but a key to national stability, economic growth, and the realization of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). It is germane to emphasize that government at all levels should collaborate to ensure that well-articulated policies and programmes are implemented to reduce the effect of the high inflationary pressures on the most vulnerable segment of the society. This will go along way in reducing the number of our population that are currently experiencing multi-dimensional poverty”.

The Lagos group’s head thanked the participants for attending the conference, wishing them a productive and resourceful session.

The Lecture was graced by The Companion and Criterion’s executives and leaders, at the National, District and local levels, as well as representatives of different organizations, such as the Federation of Muslim of Women’s Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN).

Among the Companion leaders who attended the Conference were former National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Ustadh Sikirullahi Hassan, former National Amirs of the organization, Alhaji YKO Abdul Kareem, Dr Tunde Popoola; former District Amirs, Alhaji Jumai Alli-Oluwafuyi, Ustadh Abdul Fatai Abdul Majeed and Alhaji Abdul Ganiyu Abdul Majeed, a former District Financial Secretary, Alhaji Lukmon Ayantayo, among others.

The Criterion (The Companion women’s wing) members were led to the lecture by the Lagos District Naibatul Amirah (Deputy Head), Dr Khadijah Abdul Salam. She was joined by Alhaja Fatimah Fajimite, Risquot Mumuni, Nimotallah Baruwa, among others.

The public lecture was later followed by the plenary session, which was attended by The Companion members and featured discussions and engagements on the activities of the present executives in the last year.