It’s not a crime for herdsmen to practice ranching — Onuesoke

As the quit notice given to herdsmen to vacate Ondo State forest by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu continues to generate controversy, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has urged Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu to tell Nigerians if it was a crime for herdsmen to practice cattle ranching.

Onuesoke who asked the question while responding to questions from newsmen in Asaba, Delta State said it was unfortunate that the Presidential Spokesman, an educated and vibrant journalist who was widely travelled was defending outdated method of animal husbandry instead of advising the cattle rearers to practice cattle ranching as it is done in developed countries.

“It is unfortunate that while countries over the world are moving from analogue to digital in animal husbandry, the APC government is retrogressing backwards to analogue.

Is it a crime to ranch our cows? Onuesoke who argued that it was time to put the inequality in the polity to an end, wondered why herdsmen can live and do any business anywhere in Nigeria, but an Igbo man cannot sell alcohol in Kano while a Yoruba man cannot rear pig in Sokoto.

