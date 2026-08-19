Man sets mother ablaze over daughter’s death

Police

By Emma Una

CALABAR — A man identified as Emmanuel Etim has allegedly set his mother, Mrs. Atim Eyo, ablaze after accusing her of being a witch and responsible for the death of his daughter.

The incident occurred at Ojuah in Akamkpa Local Government Area, on the outskirts of Calabar, Cross River State.

A source in the area told Vanguard that Etim, upon hearing of his daughter’s death, travelled to his mother’s residence with a four-litre container of fuel and a lighter, allegedly intending to set her on fire.

According to the source, Etim confronted his mother after arriving at her residence, accusing her of causing the death of his child and demanding to know what he had done to her to warrant such an act.

“The situation escalated when Etim stood up from his chair and attempted to strangle his mother. As the victim shouted for help, one of her daughters intervened and struggled with Etim, forcing him to release their mother,” the source said.

The woman reportedly attempted to flee after breaking free from her son’s grip, but Etim allegedly caught up with her, poured fuel on her and set her ablaze.

Neighbours who witnessed the incident quickly intervened and extinguished the fire after the woman had sustained burns.

She was subsequently rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

An eyewitness said the incident had been reported to the police in Akamkpa, but no arrest had been made as of the time of filing the report.

The source added that Emmanuel Etim and members of his family were reportedly at large.

The circumstances surrounding the death of Etim’s daughter, which allegedly triggered his actions, remain unclear.