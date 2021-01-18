IGR: Akwa Ibom tackles firms over tax evasion, targets N46b in 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

By Harris Emanuel, Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Internal Revenue Service ( AKIRS) has sent a Stern warning to oil companies operating in the state, as a strategy has been mapped out to hold them to remit taxes so as to meet its target of N46b in 2021.

Chairman of the Revenue Board Mr Okon Okon stated this while unfolding the strategy of the Organization for 2021, decrying that some oil firms operating in the state have refused to pay taxes as required by law.

” We are aware of tax evasion by oil companies doing business in the state. But this year, we would open our eyes on them to ensure the state collect appropriate tax from this them. Our Internal Revenue Target in 2921 is N46b and we must realize this within the year”

Although he did disclose the strategy to compel oil firms to pay their taxes to the state, he insisted that the time when oil firms fly into the state oilfield execute business and escaped without paying their taxes was over.

