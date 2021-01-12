Gunmen kill 3 MOPOLs in Ughelli, cart away AK-47 rifles, 120 rounds of ammunition

Kindly Share This Story:

By Perez Brisibe

Three mobile policemen were reportedly killed, Sunday night, by gunmen in Ughelli, Delta State, thereby worsening the security situation in the town and its environs.

The attack on the police team made up of two inspectors and a sergeant happened on the same day a couple was attacked at the Ekuigbo axis of Ughelli, killing the lady in the process in what witnesses described as a failed kidnap attempt.

Giving details of the attack on the police personnel, a staff of the fast-food spot where the incident occurred, said two of the gunmen walked up to where the policemen were sitting and shot them.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, gave the names of the slain policemen as Inspector Simeon Madaki, Inspector Muktari Lawan and Sergeant Adamu Ibrahim, all from PMF 47, Zaria in Kaduna State.

According to the source, the police operatives were attached as police guards to the fast-food before the unfortunate incident.

Efforts to speak with the state Police Public Relations Officer, Onome Onowakpoyeya, were fruitless, but a senior police officer at the Ughelli Police Area Command confirmed the incident and the identity of the slain policemen.

The source said the gunmen also went away with 120 rounds of live ammunition and the three AK-47 rifles belonging to the slain policemen.

According to the source, “The fourth mobile policeman, who is an inspector, had taken cover during the incident, which lasted about five minutes.

“We also recovered 26 expended ammunition of 2.62 calibres at the scene of the incident which we suspect were shot by the hoodlums.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

