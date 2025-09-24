Nursing mom abducted, 3 soldiers jailed for selling arms to terrorists

By Ndahi Marama, Marie-Therese Nanlong & Abel Daniel

ABUJA — Two women kidnapped in Nasarawa State on Sunday night yesterday cried out for help, as their abductors demanded N50 million ransom to set them free.

This came as gunmen on Monday night, abducted Laven Jacob, the lawmaker representing Pankshin South constituency in Plateau State House of Assembly.

This is even as a special court-martial of the Nigerian Army yesterday convicted four soldiers for illegal arms trade and aiding terrorists in the North-East.

On the kidnapping in Nasarawa, a source close to the family of the women who spoke with our reporter in Lafia, said the women were being subjected to unbearable suffering since they were abducted Sunday night.

According to the source, “the pastor’s wife who was kidnapped, alongside a member of her church, is a breast feeding mother of a three-month old baby, currently traumatized under her captors, given her present post-natal condition and long trekking in the forest.

“She is seriously worried over her health and detachment from her three-month old baby. The harsh treatment, coupled with exposure to unfriendly habitation she finds herself under her captors, is a big threat to her survival.

“Her husband and family members have expressed distress over the insistence on huge ransom demand by the kidnappers to release her.’’

In one of the telephone calls by the abductors, the source added, the breast-feeding mother was heard saying “my baby, my baby, please who will help me out of this calamity? Somebody please help me out of this forest of pain.”

Sympathisers, who thronged the residence of the victims, called on authorities to come to the rescue of the women captives.

Efforts to get the state police command react to the kidnap last night failed as spokesman of the command, Ramhan Nansel, could not be reached on his mobile phone.

In another development, the Special Assistant to Governor Abdullahi Sule, on Humanitarian Service Dr. Muhammed Egye Osolafia, was released by his abductors shortly after the two women were kidnapped on Sunday night.

Gunmen abduct Plateau lawmaker

Similarly, on Monday night, the lawmaker representing Pankshin South constituency in Plateau State House of Assembly, Laven Jacob, in his residence in the Angwan Kaji area of Dong, Jos North Local Government Area.

Two close associates, a former aide from his time as vice chairman of Pankshin Local Government and a staff of the state assembly, confirmed the incident on condition of anonymity yesterday.

The sources said the kidnappers ambushed Jacob at the entrance of his home and whisked him away to unknown destination.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Alfred Alabo, who also confirmed the abduction, said: “The command received a report on 22/09/2025, that one Danti Laven Jacob was intercepted by unknown hoodlums while driving into his house at about 08:00 pm and abducted to an unknown destination.

“On receipt of the report, the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, in charge of Rantya Division and the officer in charge, anti-kidnapping unit, Jos, mobilised to the scene and are currently combing the bushes to rescue the victim.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Emmanuel Adesina, has directed the area commander, Bukuru, to deploy all DPOs and tactical/patrol teams within the metropolis to join in the ongoing operation, and ensure safe rescue of the victim.”

At press time last night, the kidnappers had yet to make contact with the lawmaker’s family.

3 soldiers get life sentences for selling arms to terrorists

Meanwhile, a special court-martial of the Nigerian army has convicted four soldiers for selling arms to terrorists in the North-East.

While three of the soldiers were given life jail sentences, one other got 15 years imprisonment.

Delivering judgment, president of the court marshal, Brigadier-General Mohammed Abdullahi, sentenced Raphael Ameh, a sergeant; Ejiga Musa, a sergeant; and Patrick Ocheje, a lance corporal, to life imprisonment, while Omitoye Rufus, a corporal, was handed a 15-year jail term, after they pleaded guilty to several count charges, ranging from theft, unlawful dealing in ammunition, offence in relation to service property as well as aiding the enemy.

According to him, all the offences are punishable under relevant sections of the Armed Forces Act, AFA, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, LFN, CAP A20 2004 and other extant laws.

In the case of Sgt Ameh Raphael, a documentary evidence admitted before the court revealed that as an armourer with 7 Division Garrison, he conspired with late LCpl Ogbogo Isaac to pilfer ammunition from the Division arms store.

It was further revealed that he collaborated with one Inspector Francis Ajayi and Francis Manasseh, both of the 30 Police Mobile Force, PMF, to conceal arms in bags of beans which they smuggled to Enugu and Ebonyi states for use by criminals.

It was also revealed that Sgt Ameh received the proceeds of this illicit trade through over 100 bank transactions between July 2022 and June 2024.

For Sgt Ejiga Musa, while serving as 195 Battalion main armourer, stole and collaborated with one LCpl Patrick Ochoje and also Inspector Francis Manasseh of 30 PMF to sell AK 47 rifle and large quantity of ammunition.

Records showed that he collected the sum of over five hundred thousand naira (N 500,000).

Sgt Ejiga met his waterloo when he attempted to sell ammunition to Inspector Francis Ajayi also of 30 PMF.

Cpl Omitoye Rufus was also convicted for selling 40 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition to one Inspector Enoch Nwokolobia.

LCpl Patrick Ocheje, who was deployed at Forward Operating Base Molai, also got persuaded by Inspector Francis Manasseh to pilfer ammunition to be sold to militias during communal crisis.

Investigation further revealed that LCpl Patrick received 20 rounds of PKT ammunition from Sgt Ejiga Musa of 195 Battalion for sale to terrorists’ groups, in collaboration with Inspector Francis Ajayi.

The soldier was also found guilty for stealing an AK 47 rifle belonging to his comrade.

The court held that illicit trade directly endangered troops, imperil military operations and national security, which amounted to aiding the enemy.

The court president asserted that “the activities of these bad eggs are not only a violation of the law but also a betrayal of the trust, discipline and honour expected of troops in the theatre.

“The Nigerian Army maintains zero tolerance for gross misconduct, fraudulent practices and unprofessional practices. Such acts erode discipline, undermine morale and bring the service into disrepute.’’

Nigeria Army’s commitment to accountability and justice, according to him, is evident in its investigations into alleged misconduct and efforts to promote a culture of professionalism through reward and punishment, while fostering better relationships with the public.

He also reiterated the NA’s posture on zero tolerance for selling of ammunition to adversary or anybody in whatever guise or form.