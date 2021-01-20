Gunmen abducts university Don in Nasarawa

Kindly Share This Story:

By David Odama

A university professor of mathematical science, Prof Johnson Fatokun was kidnaped by gunmen along Akwanga/Keffi highway in Nasarawa Professor Johnson Fatokun who was driving from Jos enroute Keffi at about 9pm was said to have been kidnapped by some group of armed gangs.

One of the victims who spoke to Journalists in Lafia Tuesday while narrating his ordeal in the hands of the gunmen said as they were approaching Garaku in Kokona local government, some people started shutting sporadically from behind them and the professor who was driving decided to increase his speed only to meet another group who where shutting at them, so they had no option than to stop.

“When we stopped they ordered us into the bush and they started speaking Hausa dialect and when I told him I don’t understand Hausa, one of them cocked the gun and wanted shoot at me but ran out of bullet”, survivor narrated.

According to him, when the abductors discovered that he was out of bullet he brought out his knife and wanted to stab him but narrowly escaped and hide himself in a drainage.

While they gunmen advanced in search of him, the victim said the soldier came and engaged the criminal in a gun battle while the armed gang fled into the bush with the professor.

The victim who added that some of the abductors were on police uniform and fully armed said he has made statement at the Garaku police station where the professor’s car with bullet holes was currently parked.

Meanwhile, the abductors are demanding for N20,000, 000 ransom before the release of the victims

Prof Fatokun was the Dean, Faculty of Science & Education and Head of Department of Mathematical Scienced & IT, Federal University, Dutsin-Ma in Katsina state.

He is the Pioneer Deputy Vice Chancellor Anchor University, Lagos, and a Dean of Faculty of Natural & Applied Sciences of the university.

Meanwhile, the police have confirmed the abduction of the university Don, others in Nasarawa.

The Command Public Relations officer, ASP Ramhan Nansel said the gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked Prof. Fatokun Johnson of GRA Keffi at Kurmi Shinkafa village, Kokona LGA and abducted him at gunpoint to unknown destination.

According to the police spokesman, the Commissioner, Bola Longe upon receipt of the information, the mobilized a search and rescue team comprising the Police Mobile Force, Anti Kidnapping personnel, Military, Police patrol teams, vigilante and Local hunters to the area for rescue of the abducted victim and arrest of the perpetrators of the dastardly act.

While commiserating with the family of the abducted victim, the Commissioner of Police also assured that, an unrelenting manhunt of the hoodlums has commenced while measures have been put in place to forestall future occurrence and call on members of the public to assist the Police with useful information that will lead to the rescue of the victim and arrest of the perpetrators of the crime.

