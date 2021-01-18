Gunmen abduct travellers in Osun

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar Osogbo

Unknown gunmen on Sunday evening kidnapped some travellers at Omo-Ijesa, in Oriade Local Government Area of Osun State.

It was gathered that some travellers were abducted while returning from a trip outside the state.

Although, it was not clear yet the number of those who were abducted, but a security source told Vanguard that one of the abductees, who escaped from the kidnappers reported the incident to the police at Ijebu-Jesa.

Confirming the incident, Amotekun Corps Commandant, General Bashir Adewunmi rtd said there was an incident of abduction at Omo-Ijesa and the corps has deployed men for search and rescue operation.

“It is true that some people were abducted at Omo-Ijesa, we were yet to know their numbers yet, but we have deployed our personnel to the scene for a search and rescue mission,” he said.

Also, the Coordinator of Oodua People’s Congress in the state, Prince Deji Aladesawe also confirmed the incident adding that the group has also deployed members to scene to assist security agency to comb the forest areas in the community.

Similarly, the State Police Command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident adding that police have deployed men to the scene to rescue the abductees.

“We got information of the abduction of some people at Omo-Ijesa late on Sunday and police have been on the trail of the kidnappers.

“As I am speaking with you the police has also deployed police men and men from his Anti-kidnapping units to rescue the abductees and arrest the kidnappers,” she said.

