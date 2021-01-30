Goalscoring machine Onuachu impresses Klopp

Kindly Share This Story:

A transfer to a more glamorous league may not be possible in the January transfer window but definitely on the cards in the summer and Genk are resigned to losing their star player.

Racing Genk Technical director Dimitri De Condé believes the Nigeria international is drawing the attention of top teams in England and he’s backing the lanky striker to take the Premier League by storm if he moves to England in the summer transfer window.

“He’s 27. He’s a top scorer. It’s not a goal in itself to sell him on. But if he continues to perform like this we will do everything we can to keep him. But there will be a lot of interest,” De Conde told HLN (via Voetbalkrant).

“Paul Onuachu will score everywhere. Also in the Premier League.”

De Condé pointed out that Onuachu caught the eye of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp when Genk faced off with the Premier League champions in last season’s Champions League.

“In the Champions League he played strong against Liverpool last year, which has a fantastic defense.

“That was his reference game, even Jürgen Klopp said afterwards that they were having a hard time with Paul,” he added. Onuachu is under contract with Racing Genk until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Vanguard News Nigeria

