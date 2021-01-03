Vanguard Logo

Former Unilag VC, Prof Ibidapo Obe, is dead

On 9:18 pm
Former University of Lagos Vice-chancellor, Professor Ibidapo Obe, has died of COVID-19 complications.

The former University don passed away on Sunday, 3rd January 2021.

Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, was former President of the Nigeria Academy of Science, attended both Ilesa Grammar School and Igbobi College from 1962 – 1968 and the University of Lagos from 1968 – 1971.

He was awarded a Bachelor of Science [B.Sc.(Hons)] degree in Mathematics in the First Class Division by the University of Lagos, Nigeria in 1971; a Master of Mathematics [M. Maths] degree in Applied Mathematics with a minor in Computer Science in 1973 and a Doctor of Philosophy {PhD} in Civil Engineering with specialization in Applied Mechanics/Systems in 1976 both form the University of Waterloo, Ontario, Canada.

He was born on July 5 1949; married to Olusola and has four children.

