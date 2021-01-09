Breaking News
Former AIG Tambari Yabo dies at 64

Tambari Yabo

Tambari Yabo, a retired Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG), is dead, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports from Sokoto.

NAN learnt that Yabo died on Saturday, at the Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto,  at the age of 64, after a brief illness.

A family member, Malam Faruku Yabo, confirmed that the deceased, who was survived by two wives, 14 children and many grandchildren, had been buried in Yabo, his hometown, after a funeral prayer led by the Chief Imam of Yabo, Sheikh Lema Faruk.

Amongst the personalities that attended the prayer were, the Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, former Governors of Sokoto state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko and Yahaya Abdulkarim, respectively, Chief of Staff to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal, Alhaji Muktar Magori, among others.

Speaking after the burial, Dingyadi, described the deceased as religious, disciplined and patriotic, who had served his nation meritoriously.

He described his death as a great loss to his family, political associates and the country at large while praying to Allah to grant him Jannatul Firdaus and his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

