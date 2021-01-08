Fee Increment: LASU-SUG appeals to management for review

Kindly Share This Story:

The Lagos State University Students’ Union Government (LASU-SUG) has appealed to the institution’s management, the Governing Council and the State Government to reconsider the 168 per cent increased school fees for the students.

The President of LASU- SUG, AbdulBasit Ashade, made the appeal on Friday.

Ashade said that the LASU management should review the fee downward within 14 days.

He said that the union being the voice of the entire LASU students had been gravely disturbed by the increment in tuition fee.

He said that the union would continuously engage the necessary parties to actualise a reversal of the fees to the initial N25,000.

“Within the past few weeks, the LASU-SUG had held several meetings with the university’s management team, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr Wahab Tokunbo; the Chairman of House Committee on Education, Mr Oluyinka Ogundimu; and other private stakeholders.

“The union understands the economic pressure this unprecedented hike will have on parents, guardians and students especially as the world battles with economic effect of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hence, the union will stop at nothing in ensuring the increment is properly reviewed.

“This is a very challenging time and we must be sensitive not to compound this burden on the indigent students,” Ashade said.

He said the primary purpose of establishing the LASU remains to impart value in the indigenes and the residents of Lagos State for a better Lagos.

“The state government, led by Mr Babajide Sanwoolu, in line with the vision of the founding fathers of this great citadel of learning should reverse the hike in the school fees within 14 days.

“Payment of school fees by the newly admitted students should be suspended and the portal for payment closed until a resolution is jointly reached by all parties.

“We want the general public, especially the representatives of the Lagos State Government and the students, to shun any form of protests and unwarranted dialogue without the presence of the student union leadership.

“LASU-SUG being a progressive union, admires the tranquility and serenity enjoyed so far on campus and enjoins the Lagos State Government and all stakeholders to react swiftly to our agitations,” Ashade said.

Recall that on Dec.10, 2020, LASU management increased the school fee of new intakes into the institution from N25,000 to N 67,048.

