Delta Monarch honours illustrious sons with award, car gift

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Traditional Ruler of Owa Kingdom, Ika North East Local Government Area, Delta State, HRM Dr Emmanuel Efeizomor II, has conferred the highest honorary Traditional Award in Owa land, the Owa Grand Master Award, OGM on an illustrious son of the Kingdom, Chief Dickson Nwachukwu Osanu.

The Awardee who is practising medicine in the United States of America was honoured at a well-organised ceremony attended by other Traditional Rulers, the Obi in Council, indigenes and friends of the kingdom.

The Obi also in a separate occasion presented a car gift, a Hilux pickup van to one of his chiefs, Engr Chucks Okwokenye. Presenting the Award, the Monarch said the gesture was to appreciate Dr Osanu for his outstanding contributions to the development of Owa kingdom.

The Monarch, who is the Chairman of the State Traditional Rulers Council explained that the Awardee has done exceptionally well in advancing the socio-cultural, economic well being and infrastructural development of Owa kingdom, insisting that Dr Osanu who resides in Atlanta Georgia stood to be counted when it mattered most in the history of the Owa traditional institution and the Kingdom at large.

Saying the Owa Royal Family would not in a haste forget the kind gesture and sacrifice made by the renowned medical practitioner, he said; “what Dr Osanu, an indigene of Owanta did will forever remain in the inner recesses of my mind”.

Receiving the award, Chief Dickson Nwachukwu Osanu who is the ‘Esama’ of Owa Kingdom, said he was humbled by the King’s gesture and thanked him for the honour.

Saying that the reward for hard work was more work, Osanu said the gesture would spur him to continue to contribute to the development of the kingdom.

He said; ”as an indigene of the great Owa Kingdom, I will continue to promote the interest and wellbeing of my roots and the world at large in every way possible and I give the Glory to God Almighty. And as Americans will put it, you ain’t seen anything”.

Earlier in a citation by Prince Collins Efeizomor the awardee was described as a great philanthropist who has consistently deployed his enormous resources, time, a wide network of contacts and energy towards advancing the cause of Owa kingdom and humanity at large.

