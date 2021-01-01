Deeper Life School molested pupil: Parents demand N100m compensation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

PARENTS of 11-year- old Don-Davies Archibong, JSS1 student of Deeper Life High School Idoro Uyo, have demanded the sum of one hundred million naira compensation for the inhuman torture their son was allegedly subjected to in the School.

This is contained in a letter addressed to the Principal of the School, entitled “Gross Child abuse, palpable molestation, serial bullying, criminal starvation, malicious oppression, and dubious maltreatment of master Don-Davies Archibong (11years old) by the Principal and Boarding Master, of Deeper Life Secondary School, Uyo”

The parents Mr and Mrs Iniobong Archibong sent the letter through their solicitors, Eagle-Eyes Network Chambers, and signed by David Okokon (Esq).

According to the letter which was dated December 22, 2020 and obtained by Saturday Vanguard on Friday in Uyo, the School was given 21 days of the receipt of the letter to pay the N100million compensation.

The letter reads in part, “We are solicitors to Mr. and Mrs, Iniobong Archibong, resident in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State herein after referred to as our client. We have the firm explicit and unequivocal instructions to write to you on the above subject matter .

“It is indeed provocatively heartbroken, morally suicidal, religiously hypocritical that our client’s 11 year old son was torrentially bombarded with physical, and inhuman torture of debilitating dimension with resultant castration of his human person, dignity, and childhood innocence.

“We respectfully demand the payment of N100,000,000 within 21 days of the receipt of this letter as compensation to assuage the dehumanizing, horrendous torture and indignity our client’s son was subjected to and for his medical checkup and medication.

“We demand that Deeper Life High School Idoro, Uyo to publish an unreserved apology to our clients in two National Newspapers; PUNCH, THISDAY, and any other two local Newspapers circulated within Akwa Ibom State and its environs”

Meanwhile Akwa Ibom State government announced its decision to withdraw from investigating the matter.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr. Ini Ememobong who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen Thursday in Uyo, therefore appealed to the public to exercise patience for a thorough investigation to be carried out by the police and other relevant institutions.

“The State Government will upon receipt of the report take necessary actions thereto”, Ememobong assured.

