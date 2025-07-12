Demolition: Deeper Life secures court order, demands fair valuation

By Olayinka Latona

A Lagos High Court sitting in Sabo has ordered the Surulere Local Government and its representatives to vacate a disputed parcel of land belonging to the Deeper Life Bible Church, following the demolition of the church building and failed compensation talks.

In his ruling, Justice Ashade restrained the council from undertaking any form of development on the land and directed that the church should be granted free access to the property for worship and other religious activities. He noted that while both parties are still free to engage in dialogue, no party must violate the court’s directive.

The church had taken legal action after alleging that Lagos State agencies, including the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and officials of the Surulere Local Government, demolished its structure at 36 Aina Street, Lawanson, Surulere, despite an existing court order restraining such action.

Speaking with journalists after the court’s decision, Taiwo Kupolati (SAN), legal adviser to the church, emphasized that Deeper Life is seeking a fair and professional valuation of the demolished property. He also disclosed the church’s request to be relocated to a nearby site to ensure worship services continue without disruption.

Kupolati described the demolition as lacking both legal justification and transparency, adding that the church community was stunned by the act. He noted that the ₦10 million compensation reportedly offered by the local government was grossly inadequate given the property’s actual value.

The church has also written to the Acting Inspector-General of Police, requesting protection from further harassment or threats as they continue to use the land.

“This ruling is a significant step toward justice,” Kupolati said. “We want our land back and adequate compensation for the unlawful demolition. The court has now granted our prayers, and until the final judgment is delivered, Deeper Life Bible Church has full control of the land.”