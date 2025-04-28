Onitsha drug market raid: Trader demands N22m compensation from NAFDAC, threatens court action

FILE IMAGE

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — A woman trader at the Onitsha Bridgehead drug market, Ms. Okoye Sophia Eberechukwu, has issued a pre-action notice to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), demanding N22 million in compensation for goods allegedly looted from her shop by NAFDAC officials and security operatives during a recent mop-up exercise.

Okoye, through her legal counsel, Sir Ifeanyi Ejiofor (KSC), a human rights lawyer, alleged that during the two-month operation targeted at unregistered, counterfeit, and expired drugs at the Ogbo Ogwu (Bridgehead) market, her shop was vandalized and her goods looted. She claims that despite not dealing in drugs, her shop was ransacked by security operatives deployed to support the operation.

In the pre-action notice, Okoye stated that her shop, located at Shop 1, Ibese Line, Ogbo Ogwu market, was attacked, and goods including wears, shoes, belts, and clothes — completely unrelated to pharmaceuticals — were carted away. She attached an inventory of the stolen goods and purchasing receipts to support her claims.

Ejiofor emphasized: “The attached lists and receipts clearly show that the goods looted were fashion items, not drugs. Furthermore, there is no evidence suggesting that drugs or any incriminating substances were found in her shop, nor was she ever invited for questioning before the invasion.”

He described the incident as a gross violation of rights, particularly devastating given the current harsh economic realities, adding:

“There is no extant law empowering security operatives to break into a citizen’s shop and loot their property.”

The notice warned NAFDAC that if the agency fails to meet the N22 million demand within one month of receiving the letter, legal proceedings would be initiated without further notice.

Ejiofor further disclosed that arrangements are in place to file an action at the Federal High Court, Awka, should NAFDAC fail to respond favorably before the expiration of the ultimatum.

The letter concluded: “This correspondence serves as a formal pre-action notice to NAFDAC, validating our client’s intention to pursue her claims through the appropriate legal channels.”