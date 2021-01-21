Cultism: Student jailed for 5 years in Akwa Ibom

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A 23-year-old student, identified as Emmanuel Thomas, has been jailed for five years in Akwa Ibom having been found guilty of belonging to “Red Skin Secret Confraternity”.

Thomas, a native of Uruk Uso in Obot Akara Local Government Area, was sentenced yesterday by Justice Okon Okon of Akwa Ibom State High Court sitting in Uyo. Emmanuel Thomas had confessed that he joined the secret cult in 2019 because of the challenges his mother had with her Landlady.

He had also confessed in his extra-judicial statement that he was initiated on 29th February 2019 in Ematan Street, off Eka Street, Uyo by one General, who is now at large.

In his judgment, Justice Okon held that “by the provision of Section1 (2) of the Cultism, Offensive Weapons and Violent Behaviour Prohibition Law 2004 of Akwa Ibom State, any person who is a member of a cult whether or not, he is in possession of an offensive weapon, is guilty of an offence and is liable on conviction to imprisonment for seven years without an option of fine”.

He said, “It is a trite law that where a confessional statement of an accused is tendered in evidence without any objection, the statement will be deemed to have been made voluntarily and its content will be deemed to be true with no amount of subsequent argument against it, vitiating its admissibility.”

The Court held that the prosecution from the State Ministry of Justice has proven its case beyond reasonable doubts and accordingly, sentenced the accused to five years in prison without an option of fine.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: