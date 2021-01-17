COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Kaduna except Kadpoly & Open University

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Schools in Kaduna state are to remain closed with the exception of Kaduna Polytechnic and the National Open University who requested to re-open to enable their students to write examinations.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of education in Kaduna state, Mrs Phoebe Sukai Yayi told journalists in Kaduna, that the state government was yet to declare the exact date when schools will reopen in the state.

According to her, it’s necessary to address journalists to clear the air on the date of resumption to schools.

“We know that the federal government stated that schools can resume on Monday the 18 of January 2021 following the closure of schools last year due to the second wave of the Covid 19 increased cases”

“The situation was different in Kaduna State, as we have the second wave, we also had increases in the number of the COVID-19 cases that are coming up”

“In Kaduna State, we have our own peculiar situation, before now, we had the news through the Social Media that, Kaduna State government had declared 18 January 2021 to be the resumption date which we disclaimed.”

“We want to make it categorically clear that, Kaduna State government is yet to fix a date for resumption to schools.

In as much as the federal government has declared 18 January as the date for resumption, Kaduna State is yet to declare a date for resumption”

The government, she said, was still monitoring the situation and promised to make a pronouncement in due course.

She said on Monday, the ministry of education, would hold stakeholders meeting on education in the state, while the state ministry of health would brief them on the Covid 19 cases with a view to taking a position on how to advice the government.

She said the only exception they have, for now, is the National Open University of Nigeria and Kaduna Polytechnic who have specifically requested for them to open for students to write the semester examination only.

She said they have inspected the school premises, confirmed their preparedness, and were satisfied with all the protocols put in place and therefore, gave them the approval to open for exams only.

On federal Institutions in Kaduna State, she requested them to please hold on to their activities until the government comes up with a clear date for resumption.

“For Ahmadu Bello University Zaria, we are yet to receive any communication from them, so as far as we knew, ABU Zaria is till closed until we receive a directive from Kaduna State government,” she said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: