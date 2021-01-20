Breaking News
COVID-19: LASU suspends Jumah Service at central mosque

By Adesina Wahab

The Lagos State University, LASU, Muslim Community has suspended Jumah Service at the university’s Central Mosque until further notice.

According to a statement on Wednesday, the suspension was as a result of the review of the situation of things regarding the second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic and the response of members to safety protocols.

The statement titled “Suspension of Jumah Service”, read “All praise is due to Allah, and may His mercy be on the holy prophet Muhammad (SAW) and everyone of us Aamiin.

“This is to inform us all that after a careful review of the situation of things in our mosque, through series of executive meetings, with regards to the second wave of COVID – 19 Pandemic and the poor response of members to basic  guidelines/protocols, the management of Lagos State University Muslim Community hereby directs that henceforth, the Jumah Service  be suspended in the LASU Central  Mosque until further notice. 

“We pray to Allah to help heal our world! Thanks. Secretary.”

