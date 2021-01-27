Court admits CD analysis of Naira Marley’s phone

Kindly Share This Story:

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

Justice Nicolas Oweibo, of a Federal High Court sitting in Lego, Wednesday admitted in evidence a compact disc (CD) containing expert analysis of contents of an iPhone allegedly belonging to hip-hop singer Azeez Fashola, also known as Naira Marley.

Justice Oweibo admitted the CD, in evidence, after it was tendered by second prosecution witness Anosike Augustine, on the ground among others that the iPhone itself had already been admitted in evidence.

Naira Marley is facing trial on an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering and internet fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

He was arraigned on May 20, 2019, pleaded not guilty and is out on bail.

The trial has since commenced, at the last adjourned date, the court fixed yesterday for ruling on whether to admit more evidence against the defendant.

Marley, through his counsel, Olalekan Ojo, SAN, had opposed EFCC.

In a short ruling yesterday, Justice Oweibo overruled Ojo’s objection and admitted the CD in evidence, as Exhibit F.

“l have considered the agreement of both parties as well as the ground for the objection. I consider the CD to be admissible in view of the nature of this case and the evidence of another prosecution witness.

“Accordingly it is hereby admitted in evidence and marked Exhibit F.”

However, the further hearing could not continue following Ojo’s absence.

An adjournment sought by his junior Akinwale Kola-Taiwo was not opposed by EFCC counsel Bilkisu Buhari.

Justice Oweibo adjourned till March 8 and 11 for the continuation of trial.

EFCC in the charge alleged, among others, that some of the credit cards discovered in Marley’s residence bore the fictitious names Nicole Louise Malyon and Timea Fedorne Tatar.

These, it indicated, were used in furtherance of internet scams.

The commission said the offences contravened the Money Laundering (Prohibition) and the Cyber Crimes Acts.

Vanguard News Nigeria

