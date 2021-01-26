Catholic bishop wants FG to build Agge deep seaport in Bayelsa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chancel Sunday

BISHOP of the Catholic Diocese, Bomadi, Delta State, Most Rev. Hyacinth Egbebo, has urged the Federal Government to construct the Agge Deep Seaport in neighbouring Bayelsa State to create job opportunities, shore up the economy of the Niger-Delta region and country at large.

Egbebo made the request weekend in Bomadi, headquarters of the diocese while speaking on his expectations from the Federal Government in year 2021.

He told NDV that the Agge deep seaport was the depot in the region through which crude oil was exported to the outside world.

His words: “All these ships carrying crude oil on our waterways and polluting the water berth at Agge, where bigger ships are waiting to export our oil overseas.”

Import and export trade “I urge the Federal Government to build the Agge deep seaport for us to allow for import and export trade because it will create a lot of job opportunities with economic prosperity, not just in the region but the nation.

“Nigeria is poised for greatness because God has given us gifts that should make us become a very great nation; it is our prayer that 2021 will bring something better.

“I pray that the leadership of this country will begin to think Nigeria so we can have good things done here; we want our leaders to be creative.

“For instance, look at Dubai sitting on a foundation of sand, and it is her leaders that made it happen so,” he said.

