Breaking News
Translate

Breaking: Chelsea to sack Lampard within 24 hours – Report

On 11:24 amIn Sportsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Lampard
Lampard

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea will reportedly fire club legend and coach, Frank Lampard following a poor run of form that does not reflect how busy the club was during the transfer window that saw it spend over $292 million on players, Telegraph reports.

Confirmation could come as soon as today after Chelsea players were told not to report to the training ground until this afternoon.

Former PSG coach Thomas Tuchel will reportedly take over from Lampard who has spent just 18 months into the three-year contract he was given when he was appointed in the summer of 2019.

Football transfers specialist, Fabrizio Romano confirming the news tweeted, “Frank Lampard is set to be sacked, as @Matt_Law_DT reported today. Chelsea board ‘furious’ and ‘disappointed’ for weeks.

ALSO READ: I won’t contact NFF over my husband’s burial; they know what to do — Joe Erico’s wife

“Allegri has never been in touch with Chelsea board in the last weeks. Thomas Tuchel has been offered many times and he’s the favourite as German manager – also to ‘help’ Werner and Havertz. Lampard is gone.”

Chelsea has won just two of their last eight Premier League matches and are currently ninth on the league table – a position that does not guarantee European football for the next season.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!