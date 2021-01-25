Breaking: Chelsea to sack Lampard within 24 hours – Report

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emmanuel Okogba

Chelsea will reportedly fire club legend and coach, Frank Lampard following a poor run of form that does not reflect how busy the club was during the transfer window that saw it spend over $292 million on players, Telegraph reports.

Confirmation could come as soon as today after Chelsea players were told not to report to the training ground until this afternoon.

Former PSG coach Thomas Tuchel will reportedly take over from Lampard who has spent just 18 months into the three-year contract he was given when he was appointed in the summer of 2019.

Football transfers specialist, Fabrizio Romano confirming the news tweeted, “Frank Lampard is set to be sacked, as @Matt_Law_DT reported today. Chelsea board ‘furious’ and ‘disappointed’ for weeks.

“Allegri has never been in touch with Chelsea board in the last weeks. Thomas Tuchel has been offered many times and he’s the favourite as German manager – also to ‘help’ Werner and Havertz. Lampard is gone.”

Frank Lampard is set to be sacked, as @Matt_Law_DT reported today. Chelsea board ‘furious’ and ‘disappointed’ for weeks. 🔵 #CFC #Lampard — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2021

Allegri has never been in touch with Chelsea board in the last weeks. Thomas Tuchel has been offered many times and he’s the favourite as German manager – also to ‘help’ Werner and Havertz. Lampard is gone. 🔵 #CFC #Chelsea https://t.co/JBjeVnCWMd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 25, 2021

Chelsea has won just two of their last eight Premier League matches and are currently ninth on the league table – a position that does not guarantee European football for the next season.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: