Chelsea agree to €35m for Villarreal forward Nicolas Jackson

Chelsea have agreed to a €35 million deal for the signing of 22-year-old Villarreal forward, Nicolas Jackson.

According to Fabrizio Romano, while there was a lot of interest in the Villareal forward, the Blues have managed to win the race to sign Jackson. The 22-year-old forward is all set to join the London club ahead of next season.

Main part of medical tests for Nicolas Jackson will take place today; Chelsea are finally checking contracts with Villarreal for €37m deal. 🔵🩺 #CFC



Deal completed on Friday and now set to be signed as Jackson will be unveiled as new signing soon on very long term contract. pic.twitter.com/1aTBOTpfzG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 24, 2023

Jackson has come through the ranks at Villarreal. He was promoted to their first team ahead of the 2022-23 season. And, he has managed to make quite a name for himself on the back of impressive performances in his very first full season in the Spanish top flight.

The 22-year-old was involved in a total of 38 matches and was on the pitch for over 2,100 minutes. Jackson managed to find the back of the net on 13 occasions and also contributed with five assists in his debut season in the top flight.

Excl: Chelsea have finally reached full agreement to sign Nicolas Jackson, here we go! 🚨🔵🇸🇳 #CFC



Understand Villarreal accepted Chelsea to pay just bit more than €35m release clause but better payment terms using installments.



Medical being scheduled, personal terms agreed. pic.twitter.com/5fXQvWXIEf — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 23, 2023

The Senegal international’s performances attracted a lot of attention and there were quite a few clubs interested in his services.

However, Chelsea have managed to come out on top. The Blues have managed to reach full agreement with both the player and the club.

They are ready to trigger his €35 million release clause but will be paying the full amount in instalments.

And, Villarreal have agreed to it as the Blues are ready to pay a bit more than the termination clause.

Jackson’s medical will take place over the weekend and he will be penning down a long-term deal with the Blues.

Chelsea were desperate to sign a new forward ahead of next season. The Blues had struggled to score goals throughout the 2022-23 season and were in desperate need of reinforcement in attack.

The Blues have managed to acquire a high-quality forward who is versatile in nature and will surely add goals to their ranks.

While their new manager Mauricio Pochettino might push for another forward given that Kai Havertz is all set to join Arsenal, Jackson will surely be a great addition to their squad.