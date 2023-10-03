Lampard ‘not completely surprised’ by Chelsea’s poor start

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has said that he is not ‘completely surprised’ by the Blues struggles this season.

Former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino took over the reigns at Chelsea in July after they finished 12th the previous season, during which Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Lampard were in charge at various points in the campaign.

Pochettino’s side are currently placed 11th this season after taking just eight points from seven matches.

“I’m not completely surprised at some of the difficulties. I think having lived it first-hand at the end of the season,” Lampard told Sky Sports on Monday.

“Top managers — in Thomas Tuchel and Graham Potter. So I think you could see — I felt I could see some of the issues there which was confidence from results.”

Lampard added he had expected the club to have secured more points but “never felt it would be an instant turnaround” under Pochettino.