Borno first class emir, Shehu Abba Masta II, is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ndahi Marama – Maiduguri

Borno State First Class Emir, Shehu of Dikwa, His Royal Highness, Dr Abba Tor Masta II, is dead, family sources have said.

The source revealed that the Monarch who is second in position after Shehu of Borno died in the early hours of Saturday morning after suffering from an undisclosed ailment.

In October last year, there were speculations that the Monarch had passed away while receiving medical treatment at Abuja Hospital.

Sources revealed that the Shehu’s remains would be buried today in Maiduguri according to Islamic Rites, even as the Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum and His Deputy, Umar Usman Kadafur as well as other dignitaries were in Biu Local Government Area of Southern Borno for the Coronation of the new Emir, HRH Umar Mustapha Aliyu following the demise of his father late last year.

Alhaji Abba Tor Shehu Masta II, was appointed by the Former Governor Ali Modu Sheriff towards to end of his second tenure in March 2010 as Shehu of the newly created Dikwa Emirate.

That appointment plotted the 100 years old Dikwa Emirate into two: Bama and Dikwa Emirates. The old Dikwa Emirate was made up of four local government areas: Bama, Ngala, Dikwa and Kala- Balge with 24 districts with the palace in Bama town. The new Dikwa Emirate now has three local government areas: Ngala, Dikwa and Kala-Balge with 12 districts while Bama Emirate now has one local government area with 12 districts.

As at the time of filing in this report, Governor Zulum, the Shehu of Borno, Dr Abubakar Garbai Al-Amin Elkanemi, and other Emirs who attended the coronation of the Biu Emir were on their way back to Maiduguri to witness/grace the burial.

Brief on Alhaji Abba Tor Shehu Masta II

Alh. Abba Tor Shehu Masta II is the Son of the late Shehu Masta II, otherwise known as Shehu Masta Kyarimi who was appointed the Shehu of Dikwa in 1937 at Dikwa but later moved his capital to Bama in 1942 at the request of the Colonial Administration.

ALSO READ: Ganduje redeploys 4 permanent secretaries

Alh. Abba Tor started his early education at Bama Central and Senior primary schools from 1952 to 1958. he proceeded to Teachers College Mubi from 1959 to 1962 where he obtained Grade Three Teachers Certificate.

He was employed as a teacher in Bama Central and later transferred to Kashimri from 1962-1963. from 1963-1964 he was transferred back to Bama Central School.

In 1965 he attended Borno Teachers College Maiduguri, for his Grade II Teachers Certificate and completed in 1967.

On his return, he was appointed as the Headmaster of Bama Central where he stayed from 1967 to 1970. In 1971 he succeeded in getting admission to the Ahmadu Bello University to study Law which he did from 1971-1973 and passed out with Second Class.

The Dikwa Local Authority asked him to become the Administrative Secretary of the Local Authority which he accepted and was appointed from 1973-1976.

In 1976 with the creation of Local Governments he was deployed to Ngala as Head of General Administration from 1976-1977.

He was appointed secretary of the Ngala Local Government in 1971 and in 1978 he went back to Ahmadu Bello University for an extensive academic course on Human Resource Management from 1978-1979.

On completion of the Administrative Management Studies at Ahmadu Bello University he resumed his job as the secretary Ngala local Government in 1979.

He was appointed as Commissioner by the Administration of Governor Muhammed Goni and assigned to the Ministry of Information where he became a household name from 1979-1984.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: