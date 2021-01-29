Breaking News
Translate

Bandits kill 12 locals, burn houses in Kaduna Fulani community

On 11:19 pmIn Metroby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Bandits kill Southern Kaduna District head, son

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Gunmen have killed twelve locals and burnt houses when they attacked a Fulani community at Na’ikko village in Giwa local government area of Kaduna state.

Those who survived the attack have fled their homes to neighbouring Barkallahu village in Igabi local government area of the state, where they now as IDPs.

The Commissioner for internal Security and Home affairs in Kaduna state, Mr Samuel Aruwan had visited the IDP settlement and commiserated with the locals.

ALSO READ: Nigeria’s unemployment rate is a time bomb — Pantami

He appealed to them “to recourse to the law and to shun any form of reprisals.”

The state government, he said, “will do everything within its powers to arrest the mastermind of the attack,” he said.

A survivor, Malam Nura Haruna told the commissioner that he had lost two sons and two brothers.

According to him, “the bandits came to the village and started shooting us. We are appealing to the security agencies and the state government to find the gunmen and bring them to justice.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!