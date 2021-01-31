ASO Coordinator charges Ebonyi executives on efficiency, dedication

Kindly Share This Story:

The Zonal Coordinator of the Atiku Support Organisation, ASO, Alozie Alozie, has charged the newly-appointed state executives to be hardworking and dedicated to the goal of ASO.

He said this at the inaugural meeting of the Ebonyi State chapter of ASO in Abakiliki, the state capital, to kick-off its activities in the state.

Addressing the new executives, Alozie urged them to ensure they work hard to promote the organisation and ensure that the gospel of Atiku Abubakar reaches every corner of the state.

In her reaction, the Ebonyi State Coordinator, Adamma Obasi, thanked the zonal coordinator for the privilege while assuring him that the entire state excos are ready to work and ensure victory for the organisation.

Present at the meeting was the Deputy Zonal Coordinator, Dr Chukwu O’Brien.

Others were state executive members present at the inaugural meeting included Mrs. Adamma Obasi; Dr Chidubem Osuagwu, Assistant Secretary-General; Mimie Edwin-crown, Women Leader; Nwaji Collins Sunday; Mrs. Emeka Helen, Deputy Women Leader.

Also, Prince Okwara Agwu; Odoma Nnenna Favour; Elder Eni O. Eni; Igwe Esther Ifunanya; Ugwu Godwin; Nweri James, Assistant Public Secretary; Egbe Stanley, Assistant Youth Leader; Amoke Udoka Livinus, Ezza North Coordinator, were also present.

Umahi Nmamdi, Ohaozara Coordinator; Osey Michaels; Nwachukwu Onyinye, Special Adviser to the Zonal Coordinator; Ofoeke Nelson Matts, Personal Assistant to the Zonal Coordinator; and George Akpa, Publicity Secretary.

Ogbonnaya Emmanuel, Youth Leader; Anagu Christopher, State Director, Contact and Mobilisation; Nwibo Chidiebere, Coordinator, Izzi LGA; Onwe Emmanuel, State Director, Contact and Mobilisation 2; Okike Ogoh Beatrice; Augustine Ezike, LGA Coordinator, and Ndukwe James, Financial Secretary.

