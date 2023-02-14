2023: Socio-economic hardship, blessing for Atiku’s victory – People with special needs

By Ibrahim Hassan, Kaduna

Few days to the Presidential election,hundreds of people with special needs from across the Northwest have expressed dismay over the worsening hardship across Nigeria and unanimously endorsed the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

The people with special needs said at the Arewa House Kaduna on Tuesday that the socio-economic hardship currently being experienced by Nigerians is a blessing in disguise that will propel Atiku to victory in order to right the wrongs in the country.

The Director in charge of the People with Special Needs at the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Bello Hayatudeen Gwarzo at the occasion that of all the presidential candidates, it is only Atiku that cared for and held meeting with the people of that category.

Senator Gwarzo who is also the Zonal Vice Chairman, PDP, North West said the people have no reason to abandon Atiku since he recognised them long before now.

“We, the People with special needs are for Atiku Abubakar because he recognised and cared for us. None of the presidential candidates recognised us except Atiku. We are going to vote for him to ensure that he wins the February 25 election.”

“We are for Atiku because he recognised and cared for us, and it is the person that cares for you that you too will care for.I want to remind us that Atiku held a meeting with us in Ladi Kwali hall Abuja and appealed to us to vote for him during the presidential election.”

“He promised to engage our members in his government if he wins the election and formed his cabinet. So it is our believe that if Atiku wins, we win too. And again we should avoid whoever does not recognise us as People with special needs.”

“Let’s go back to the grassroots to campaign for Atiku, and with God on our side Atiku will emerge victorious. We are praying to God to give him victory at the election.”

“We want Atiku to win because with his experiences in governance, he will restructure the country for the better. And we should not forget to vote for all the candidates of the PDP from top to bottom, and bottom to top of various positions,” he said.

The Coordinator, People With Special Needs, Kano State chapter, Aminu Mohammed alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari, Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai, Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emeifele, Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and state minister of petroleum , Timipre Sylver are all working for the emergence of the PDP.

According to Mohammed, by their actions and pains being inflicted on the masses under the All Progressive Congress (APC), it is obvious that they are working for the failure of their party and success of the PDP.

According to him, the past years of the APC under President Buhari were nothing to write home about as Nigerians were subjected to one pain or the other which robbed the APC the necessary support from Nigerians.