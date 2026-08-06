Edo South Senatorial Ticket: Asemota remains our candidate, says NDC

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — The national leadership of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has reaffirmed that Mrs. Epelle-Asemota Bridgitte Osayuki remains the party’s candidate for the Edo South Senatorial District ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The party also alleged that an error occurred during the publication of candidates’ particulars by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), resulting in the display of the photograph and credentials of another aspirant alongside Osayuki’s name.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the NDC Director of New Media and Strategic Communication, Agada Abuh Theophilus, said the party had formally submitted Osayuki’s name, photograph and credentials to INEC in accordance with the Electoral Act.

According to the statement, the name published by INEC was that of Mrs. Epelle-Asemota Bridgitte Osayuki, but it was accompanied by the photograph and credentials of another aspirant.

The party maintained that, under the Constitution and the Electoral Act, a candidate can only emerge through sponsorship by a political party, which is effected through the formal submission of the candidate’s particulars to INEC.

It therefore insisted that Osayuki remains its duly nominated candidate for the Edo South Senatorial District.

The NDC called on INEC to clarify how the discrepancy occurred, noting that the responsibility for publishing candidates’ particulars rests with the electoral commission.

The party also condemned what it described as attempts to introduce ethnic sentiments into the debate over its choice of candidate, stressing that it is a national party open to all Nigerians regardless of ethnicity or religion.

According to the statement, Osayuki is qualified to contest the election and has an extensive record of public service, having served in various capacities in the Edo State civil service. It also highlighted her previous political participation and leadership roles in professional and labour organisations.

The party urged critics to focus on political issues rather than ethnicity or gender, adding that disagreements arising from party primaries are common and are being addressed through its internal reconciliation mechanisms.

It disclosed that a national reconciliation committee has been established to resolve grievances arising from the party’s primaries and appealed to members to remain united ahead of the 2027 elections.

The NDC called on its members and supporters to close ranks and work together in the interest of the party.