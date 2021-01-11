Kindly Share This Story:

By Ugochukwu Alaribe— UMUAHIA

The Bishop of Umuahia Methodist Diocese, Archbishop Chibuzo Opoko, has told the government that it was not enough to organise an annual remembrance day service for Armed Forces when family members of fallen heroes were abandoned to their fate.

The cleric, who threw the challenge on Sunday during a sermon at the Inter-denominational church service for 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day held at the Methodist Church, Umuahia, decried the deplorable condition of the families of fallen heroes.

His words: “It’s not enough to gather annually and to remember them (fallen heroes) when their entitlements take years to come.

“Even those involved in the civil war, whether they fought on the part of Nigeria or Biafra; we know they all sacrificed for the peace of this country.”

He urged the government to show empathy to the suffering families of fallen heroes and members of the Nigerian legion who had paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of their fatherland instead of paying lip services to their plights.

Opoko lamented the woes of members of the Armed Forces involved in the fight against insurgency in the Northern region, regretting that they are often faced with terrorists who are most often better equipped.

” The Armed Forces face terrorists and criminals sometimes armed with more sophisticated weapons,” he noted.

The fiery cleric further challenged communities and public-spirited individuals to contribute and build houses for soldiers in appreciation of their sacrifices.

In his speech, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu lamented that the negligence of parents in instilling the right values into their children contribute to the stress of the Armed Forces.

He stated that the increase in moral decadence, drug trafficking, kidnapping, banditry and other forms of criminality as a result of the failure of parents in their roles, contributed in overstretching the Armed Forces.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, who was represented by his Deputy, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, pledged the continued support of Abia State Government to the Nigerian Legion.

